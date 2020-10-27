ABA Offers New Certificate for Industry Providers

To help industry providers develop a broad understanding of bank operations, the American Bankers Association has launched a new certificate, the Bank Solutions Provider Certificate. The new six-hour certificate features self-paced, online courses covering banking basics, ethical issues, fundamentals of consumer lending, small business banking as well as business and consumer bank products.

“This program allows industry providers to think like a banker and truly understand the challenges and needs of their bank customers,” said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington. Courses were developed to help industry providers understand the language of bankers, core products and the regulatory and ethical constraints under which banks operate. Content is accessible to participants for up to one year from the purchase date.