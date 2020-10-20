ABA Elects New Officers, Board Members for 2020-2021

During its Unconventional Convention today, the American Bankers Association elected new officers to serve on its board for 2020-2021. Jim Edwards, CEO of United Bank in Griffin, Georgia, was elected chairman. The other elected officers were: Chairman-Elect Scott Anderson, president and CEO, Zions Bank, Salt Lake City; Vice Chairman Dan Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri; and Treasurer Louise Walker, president and CEO, First Northern Community Bancorp, Dixon, California.

Elected to three-year terms on ABA’s board were: Andy Anderson, president, CEO and CFO, Bank of Anguilla, Anguilla, Mississippi; Chip Mahan, chairman and CEO, Live Oak Bancshares, Wilmington, North Carolina; Cathy Owen, chairman, Eagle Bank, Little Rock, Arkansas; Michael Rauh, president and CEO, Chelsea Groton Bank, Groton, Connecticut; Ira Robbins, president and CEO, Valley National Bank, Wayne, New Jersey; and Kevin Sabin, president and CEO, Arvest Bank, Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Appointed to ABA’s board for one-year terms were: Nominating Committee Chair Laurie Stewart, president and CEO, Sound Community Bank, Seattle; Government Relations Council Chairman Jim Rieniets, president and CEO, InsBank, Nashville; GRC Vice Chair Rita Lowman, president, Pilot Bank, Tampa, Florida; at-large member Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit; ABA State Association Alliance Chairman Peter Gwaltney, president and CEO, North Carolina Bankers Association; and Alliance Vice Chairman Duncan Campbell, president and CEO, Pennsylvania Bankers Association.