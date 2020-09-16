CFPB Names New Members to Community Bank Advisory Council

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today announced the appointment of new members to its Community Bank Advisory Council. CBAC members serve a two-year term and provide advice on how the CFPB’s policies and rulemakings affect community banks.

Newly selected CBAC members are:

John Buhrmaster, president and CEO of First National Bank of Scotia, Scotia, New York

Ronette Hauser-Jones, mortgage division president at Great Plains Bank, Oklahoma City

Kristina Schaefer, general counsel and chief risk officer at First Bank and Trust, Brookings, South Dakota

Brad Williamson, president and CEO of Islanders Bank, Friday Harbor, Washington

They join the following members returning for a second year:

CBAC Chairman Valerie Quiett, SVP and chief legal officer at M&F Bank, Durham, North Carolina

Patrick Ervin, EVP at Independent Bank, Troy, Michigan

ABA board member Shan Hanes, president and CEO of Heartland Tri-State Bank, Elkhart, Kansas

Bruce Ocko, SVP for mortgage and consumer lending at Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor, Maine

Meanwhile, Tim Welsh—Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank’s vice chairman for consumer and business banking—continues for a second year on the CFPB’s Consumer Advisory Board.