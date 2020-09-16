CFPB Names New Members to Community Bank Advisory Council

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today announced the appointment of new members to its Community Bank Advisory Council. CBAC members serve a two-year term and provide advice on how the CFPB’s policies and rulemakings affect community banks.
Newly selected CBAC members are:
- John Buhrmaster, president and CEO of First National Bank of Scotia, Scotia, New York
- Ronette Hauser-Jones, mortgage division president at Great Plains Bank, Oklahoma City
- Kristina Schaefer, general counsel and chief risk officer at First Bank and Trust, Brookings, South Dakota
- Brad Williamson, president and CEO of Islanders Bank, Friday Harbor, Washington
They join the following members returning for a second year:
- CBAC Chairman Valerie Quiett, SVP and chief legal officer at M&F Bank, Durham, North Carolina
- Patrick Ervin, EVP at Independent Bank, Troy, Michigan
- ABA board member Shan Hanes, president and CEO of Heartland Tri-State Bank, Elkhart, Kansas
- Bruce Ocko, SVP for mortgage and consumer lending at Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor, Maine
Meanwhile, Tim Welsh—Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank’s vice chairman for consumer and business banking—continues for a second year on the CFPB’s Consumer Advisory Board.