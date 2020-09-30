ADP: 749,000 Jobs Gained in September

The non-farm private sector added 749,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised August increase of 481,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees added 192,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 259,000, while large businesses added 297,000 jobs.

“The labor market continues to recover gradually,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “In September, the majority of sectors and company sizes experienced gains with trade, transportation and utilities; and manufacturing leading the way. However, small businesses continued to demonstrate slower growth.”

Service-providing employment led the increase with 552,000 jobs added, driven by the trade/transportation/utilities and health care/social assistance sectors, which gained 186,000 and 101,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment increased by 196,000 jobs. The manufacturing sector added 130,000 jobs. Natural Resources/mining and construction gained 7,000 and 60,000 jobs, respectfully.

