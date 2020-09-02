ADP: 428,000 Jobs Gained in August

The non-farm private sector added 428,000 jobs in August, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised July increase of 212,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees added 52,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 79,000, while large businesses added 298,000 jobs.

“The August job postings demonstrate a slow recovery,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Job gains are minimal, and businesses across all sizes and sectors have yet to come close to their pre-COVID-19 employment levels.”

Service-providing employment led the increase with 389,000 jobs added, driven by the leisure/hospitality and education & health industries, which gained 129,000 and 100,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment increased by 40,000 jobs. The manufacturing sector added 9,000 jobs. Natural Resources/mining and construction gained 2,000 and 28,000 jobs, respectfully.

Read the ADP report.