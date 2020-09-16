ABA, NCBA Release New Ad Highlighting Sen. Tillis’ Support for PPP

ABA and the North Carolina Bankers Association today released a new voter education ad thanking Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) for supporting the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic. The ad features a North Carolina farmer discussing how the PPP and the CARES Act was a lifeline for his business and helped get the farm back on its feet.

“Thom Tillis is a dedicated problem solver focused on protecting North Carolina businesses and jobs during this public health emergency,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His strong support of the Paycheck Protection Program and his efforts to simplify the loan forgiveness process for small business borrowers are critically important both in North Carolina and across the country.”

NCBA President and CEO Peter Gwaltney said Tillis’ efforts have “provided a financial lifeline for small businesses, protecting thousands of jobs. We are proud to join ABA in releasing these new ads that recognize his leadership on these important issues.”