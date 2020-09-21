ABA Launches ‘Vote 2020’ Website ahead of Election

With less than two months until the 2020 election, the American Bankers Association has launched a new voter resource center on its Secure American Opportunity grassroots platform. The site is meant to help bankers and consumers alike find the information they need to get to the polls.

Visitors to the nonpartisan website can look up key election dates by state, including early voting dates, absentee balloting and registration deadlines; view a list of candidates in their state or congressional district; learn about key policy issues; monitor changes related to voting processes or procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and register to receive election updates.

In addition, ABA has created a “get out the vote” toolkit for employers to use to help encourage their employees to vote.