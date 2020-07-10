Producer Price Index Lower Than Expected in June

The Producer Price Index for final demand fell 0.2% in June, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This follows a 0.4% increase in May. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index decreased 0.8% for the 12 months ended in June.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.3% in June. For the 12 months ended in June, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services decreased 0.1%.

The index for final demand goods rose 0.2% in June after increasing 1.6%. Most of the June increase can be traced to prices for final demand energy, which jumped 7.7%. The indexes for final demand foods fell 5.5%, while the index for final demand goods less foods and energy increased slightly by 0.1%.

The index for final demand services fell 0.3%. Leading the decrease was margins for final demand trade services, which dropped 1.8%. The index for final demand transportation and warehousing services rose 0.9%.

Read the BLS release.