CDC Posts Information for Banks, Bank Employees

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted webpages for bank employers and employees with tips for protecting staff and slowing the spread of COVID-19. The tips for bank employers—which reflect input from ABA staff experts—include creating a COVID-19 workplace health and safety plan, conducting a hazard assessment and developing hazard controls.

Among these controls are engineering controls (isolating workers from hazards through workspace distancing and transparent shields, as well as adjusting HVAC ventilation and adding filtration) and administrative controls (including changing workflows and practices, cleaning facilities and encouraging cloth face coverings as appropriate). “For most bank employees, an OSHA exposure risk level of ‘low’ is appropriate,” the CDC said, with personal protective equipment “not recommended for employees in the lower exposure risk group.”