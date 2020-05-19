FinCEN Recognizes Law Enforcement Successes Resulting from BSA Reporting

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today recognized several state and federal law enforcement agencies for their work using information reported by financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act in their criminal investigations.

These reports provided intelligence that led to successful prosecutions or sanctions of business fraud by a law firm, a dark web vendor trafficking in narcotics, fraudulent real estate transactions, a complex U.S.-Mexican trade-based money laundering scheme, international drug trafficking and a shell company being used to launder funds for North Korea.