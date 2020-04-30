Twenty-One Core Providers Sign On to ABA Principles

As part of the American Bankers Association’s ongoing work to strengthen the relationship between banks and their core providers so banks can deliver the innovative products and services customers want and need, 21 core providers have signed onto the Principles for Strong Bank-Core Provider Relationships developed by the Core Platforms Committee.

These companies have informed ABA that they are committed to supporting the Principles: BMA Banking Systems, COCC, CSI, Datapro, DCI, Finastra, Finxact, Fiserv, InfoSys, Intellect Design, Jack Henry and Associates, Mambu, Moov, Neocova, Q2, SAP, Smiley Technologies, TCS, Technisys, Thought Machine and UFS Data.

The Principles—released last fall at ABA’s Annual Convention—offer reasonable standards for quality service, open communication, access to bank data, fair contracts and data security that banks can use as part of their conversations with core providers.