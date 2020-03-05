Factory Orders Decreased in January

New orders for manufactured goods, down two of the last three months, decreased 0.5% to $497.9 billion in January, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $0.4 billion or 0.2% to $246.0 billion. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, down 2.1% to $82.2 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods decreased $1.9 billion or 0.8 percent to $251.9 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods, down seven consecutive months, decreased 0.2% to $249.9 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods remained virtually unchanged at $435.3 billion.

