ABA HSA Council Applauds New IRS Guidance on Coronavirus Testing

With concerns growing nationwide about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the IRS has issued guidance confirming that Americans financing their health care with a health savings account can access free COVID-19 testing.

“The new IRS guidance confirms that COVID-19 falls within the definition of ‘preventive care’ and is therefore able to be covered without cost-sharing pre-deductible,” said ABA HSA Council Executive Director Kevin McKechnie. “During global health emergencies, it’s critical Americans have access to the services and care they need, and this guidance is an important step in making that a reality.”