183,000 Jobs Added in February

The non-farm private sector added 183,000 jobs in February, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This followed a 291,000 job increase in January.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 24,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees created 26,000, while large businesses added 133,000 jobs.

““The labor market remains firm, as private-sector payrolls continued to expand in February,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.“Job creationremained heavily concentrated inlarge companies, which continue to be the strongest performer.”

Service-providing employment rose by 172,000 jobs, driven by the Leisure/hospitality services and Education/health services, which added 44,000 and 46,000 respectively. Goods-producing employment grew by 11,000 jobs. The manufacturing and construction industries lost 4,000 and gained 18,000 jobs respectively. Natural Resources/mining decreased by 3,000 jobs.