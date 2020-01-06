Nichols Elected Chairman of International Banking Federation

The International Banking Federation has elected American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols to a two-year term as chairman of the organization. As a global alliance of national banking associations representing every major financial center, IBFed is an international forum for considering regulatory and economic issues affecting banks worldwide.

“I’m honored for this opportunity to help lead this respected group of banking associations and their member institutions,” said Nichols. “I look forward to working closely with my peers to ensure banks of all sizes face a fair and efficient regulatory framework around the world that allows them to build on their critical role in promoting global economic growth.”

As chairman, Nichols will work with other IBFed members to develop the organization’s agenda, chair consultations that embrace the global diversity of banks and customers, promote coordinated standards of prudential supervision and combat financial crime.