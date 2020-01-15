Giancarlo to Chair GSEs’ Common Securitization Solutions

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced that former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo will serve as independent, non-executive chairman of the board of Common Securitization Solutions, a joint venture between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to support their uniform mortgage-backed security.

In addition, FHFA announced changes to the structure of its board of directors to provide CSS CEO Antony Renzi a seat on the board, and will allow the agency to appoint up to three additional independent directors. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will each retain their two current board seats.