Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced that former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo will serve as independent, non-executive chairman of the board of Common Securitization Solutions, a joint venture between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to support their uniform mortgage-backed security.

Giancarlo to Chair GSEs’ Common Securitization Solutions

on Mortgage, Newsbytes

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced that former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo will serve as independent, non-executive chairman of the board of Common Securitization Solutions, a joint venture between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to support their uniform mortgage-backed security.

In addition, FHFA announced changes to the structure of its board of directors to provide CSS CEO Antony Renzi a seat on the board, and will allow the agency to appoint up to three additional independent directors. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will each retain their two current board seats.

Share.

Related Posts