Construction spending during May 2026 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,210.2 billion, 0.1% above the April estimate of $2,207.1 billion. The May figure is 1.5% below the May 2025 estimate of $2,244.4 billion. During the first five months of this year, construction spending amounted to $858.4 billion, 2.7% below the $882.2 billion for the same period in 2025.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,669.0 billion, from the revised April estimate of $1,668.5 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $930.2 billion in May, 0.3% above the revised April estimate of $927.1 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $738.7 billion in May, 0.3% below the April estimate of $741.3 billion.

In May, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $541.2 billion, 0.5% above the revised April estimate of $538.6 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $113.4 billion, 0.6% above the revised April estimate of $112.8 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $150.6 billion, 0.6% above the revised April estimate of $149.6 billion.

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