The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Russia-related and Venezuela-related Sanctions

OFAC issues new Russia‑related general license and updates guidance: On April 8, OFAC issued Russia‑related General License 13Q, authorizing certain administrative transactions otherwise prohibited under Directive 4 of Executive Order 14024, and amended FAQs 999 and 1118. OFAC also published Spanish translations of several Venezuela‑related general licenses and associated FAQs for informational purposes only. Read more.