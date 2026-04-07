Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.2% in February. Total outstanding credit increased to $5,116.8 trillion during the month, up 0.2% from January’s revised total of $5,107.3 trillion.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, increased at an annual rate of 0.6% to $1.327.6 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 2.8% to $3,789.2 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 42.2% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 22.6% and 18.2%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.