New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $4.4 billion, or 1.4%, from the previous month to $315.5 billion in February, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The decline followed a revised 0.5% January decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.8%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 1.2%. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, $6.1 billion or 5.4% to $113.3 billion.