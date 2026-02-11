The banking agencies this week announced they are rescinding the FAQs on the Liquidity Coverage Ratio but will leave the documents online for public viewing.

In a short statement, the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and FDIC said they anticipate seeking comment on the issues addressed in the FAQs and on proposed regulatory changes at a later date. The decision to rescind the FAQs does not change the requirements of the LCR rule, they added.

“To the extent subject institutions have relied on these FAQs to confirm or clarify the rule requirements, they may continue to do so,” the agencies said.