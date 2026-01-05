Capital One influencer lawsuit

In re: Capital One Financial Corporation, Affiliate Marketing Litigation

Date: Dec. 18, 2025

Issue: Whether Capital One’s coupon-search browser extension diverted commissions from content creators.

Case Summary: A Virginia federal court granted preliminary approval of a settlement in a class action alleging Capital One’s coupon-search browser extension diverted commissions from content creators.

A class of content creators (Plaintiffs) alleged Capital One’s shopping browser extension, which helps consumers find coupon codes, compare prices, and earn rewards, interferes with affiliate link clicks to steal their commissions. These creators promote products and earn commissions on resulting sales, which are tracked through cookies, tracking codes, or similar technologies. When a shopper clicks a creator’s affiliate link, they are directed to a product page on the merchant’s site, allowing the creator to receive credit for the sale. However, Plaintiffs claimed that if the shopper used Capital One’s extension, the tool refreshed the checkout page and overwrote the tracking code, blocking the commission payment to the creator.

Plaintiffs alleged that the bank intentionally designed its browser extension to divert their rightfully earned commissions, thus unjustly enriching itself, interfering with their prospective economic advantage, and disrupting their contractual relationships. Plaintiffs also alleged Capital One committed computer abuse and violated the New York General Business Law and California’s Unfair Competition Law. In response, Capital One moved to dismiss, arguing that Plaintiffs lacked standing, that their common-law and computer fraud claims had no merit, and that their state consumer protection claims failed because they did not allege any harm to consumers.

On June 2, 2025, the Eastern District of Virginia partially granted Capital One’s motion to dismiss. The court allowed claims for unjust enrichment, interference, and computer abuse under the Federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to proceed. Still, it dismissed claims for conversion and violations of New York and California consumer protection laws.

On Dec. 9, 2025, Capital One agreed to pay approximately $4 million to settle a lawsuit. The settlement applies to U.S.-based affiliates involved in commission programs with merchants that partnered with Capital One Shopping during the class period. Capital One also committed to implementing enforceable business practice changes for at least two years, including regular compliance reviews and the appointment of an ombudsman to address affiliate and merchant concerns. The settlement offers two forms of monetary relief: uncapped proof payments that reimburse 100% of qualifying commissions received after Nov. 1, 2023, when a consumer clicked another affiliate’s link first, and a $20 alternative payment for class members who cannot qualify for a proof payment but can show their unique identifiers in Capital One Shopping’s data.

Bottom Line: Capital One neither admitted nor denied any of the allegations against the company while agreeing to the settlement.

Document: Proposed Settlement