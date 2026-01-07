New orders for manufactured goods in October, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $8.1 billion or 1.3% to $604.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau report. This followed a 0.2% September increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $6.9 billion or 2.2% to $307.3 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.6% September increase. Transportation equipment, also down following two consecutive monthly increases, drove the decrease, $7.1 billion or 6.4% to $103.9 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October, up ten of the last eleven months, increased $1.7 billion or 0.6% to $309.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.1% September increase. Transportation equipment, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $1.4 billion or 1.4% to $102.7 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, down three consecutive months, decreased $1.2 billion or 0.4% to $297.5 billion.

Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods in October, up fifteen of the last sixteen months, increased $2.7 billion or 0.2% to $1,492.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.8% September increase. Transportation equipment, up seven of the last eight months, led the increase, $1.3 billion or 0.1% to $930.3 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in October, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $1.0 billion or 0.2% to $590.8 billion, up from the previously published 0.1% increase. This followed a 0.1% September decrease. Machinery, up seven of the last eight months, led the increase, $0.3 billion or 0.3% to $103.3 billion. Inventories of manufactured nondurable goods, down three consecutive months, decreased $0.6 billion or 0.2% to $356.3 billion.

Read the Census release.