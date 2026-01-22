The FDIC board today finalized several proposed changes to its recently revised signage rules and pushed back the compliance date by a few months.

The FDIC in 2024 adopted new signage requirements that were originally scheduled to take effect in March of this year. Last year, the agency’s new leadership proposed further amendments and pushed back the compliance date to Jan. 1, 2027. The final rule adopts those amendments and again moves back the compliance date, to April 1, 2027.

Among the changes: