The FDIC board today finalized several proposed changes to its recently revised signage rules and pushed back the compliance date by a few months.
The FDIC in 2024 adopted new signage requirements that were originally scheduled to take effect in March of this year. Last year, the agency’s new leadership proposed further amendments and pushed back the compliance date to Jan. 1, 2027. The final rule adopts those amendments and again moves back the compliance date, to April 1, 2027.
Among the changes:
- Insured depository institutions have additional flexibility with respect to requirements regarding the color, font and size when displaying the FDIC official digital sign. They can also “wrap” the text of the sign to address space constraints.
- The final rule removes the “landing page” requirement and removes the requirement to display the FDIC official digital sign on pages where the customer may transact with deposits. In a change from the proposal, the final rule clarifies that signage on the account opening page is only required on the first page of that process.
- Depository institutions would only be required to display the FDIC official digital sign on the initial screen of an ATM or similar device.
- The final rule will provide a non-exhaustive list of examples on various placements of the FDIC official digital sign and non-deposit signage that would meet the “clear, continuous and conspicuous” standard for digital deposit-taking channels.