The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC issues Russia-related General Licenses: On Nov. 14 OFAC issued four licenses authorizing certain transactions involving:

Caspian Pipeline Consortium & related projects (GL 124B)

Lukoil retail stations outside Russia (GL 128A)

Lukoil entities in Bulgaria (GL 130)

Negotiations for sale of Lukoil International GmbH (GL 131) Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions global networks supporting Iran’s missile and UAV programs: On November 12, OFAC designated 32 individuals and entities across Iran, the UAE, Türkiye, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine for operating procurement networks that supply components for Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs. Targets include networks sourcing missile propellant chemicals, entities linked to Iran’s IRGC-QF UAV development, and companies facilitating UAV engine procurement. OFAC also updated sanctions on Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA) and related front companies. Read more.

Burma-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions Burmese armed group for cyber scam operations: On November 12, OFAC designated the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) and four senior leaders for supporting scam centers in Burma that defraud Americans through fake investment schemes. OFAC also sanctioned Trans Asia International Holding Group Thailand Co., Troth Star Co., and Thai national Chamu Sawang, who worked with DKBA and other armed groups to develop these centers. Profits from these operations—often staffed by trafficking victims—fund organized crime and DKBA's activities. Read more

Transnational Criminal Organization and Foreign Terrorist Organization-related Sanctions

OFAC adds groups to SDN List for terrorist activity: OFAC designated four transnational terrorist organizations under Executive Order 13224, as amended: