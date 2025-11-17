The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.
Russia-related Sanctions
- Caspian Pipeline Consortium & related projects (GL 124B)
- Lukoil retail stations outside Russia (GL 128A)
- Lukoil entities in Bulgaria (GL 130)
- Negotiations for sale of Lukoil International GmbH (GL 131) Read more.
Iran-related Sanctions
OFAC sanctions global networks supporting Iran’s missile and UAV programs: On November 12, OFAC designated 32 individuals and entities across Iran, the UAE, Türkiye, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany, and Ukraine for operating procurement networks that supply components for Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs. Targets include networks sourcing missile propellant chemicals, entities linked to Iran’s IRGC-QF UAV development, and companies facilitating UAV engine procurement. OFAC also updated sanctions on Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA) and related front companies. Read more.
Burma-related Sanctions
Transnational Criminal Organization and Foreign Terrorist Organization-related Sanctions
- ANTIFA OST (Germany)
- Armed Proletarian Justice (Greece)
- Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front (Italy)
- Revolutionary Class Self-Defense (Greece)