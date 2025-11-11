Mutual Bancorp in Hyannis, Massachusetts and Bluestone Bank in Raynham, Massachusetts, are merging. Mutual Bancorp, the $7 billion-asset parent of Cape Cod 5 and Fidelity Bank, said in a press release that it expects to complete the merger with the $1.6 billion-asset Bluestone in the third quarter of 2026. Mutual Bancorp will become the largest mutual in New England and the third largest in the country.

First Financial in Terre Haute, Indiana, has agreed to buy CedarStone Financial in Lebanon, Tennessee. The $5.7 billion-asset First Financial said in a press release that it will pay $25 million in cash for the $358 million-asset CedarStone. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, priced CedarStone at 108% of its tangible book value.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.