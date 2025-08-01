Kugler to resign from Federal Reserve Board
Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler will step down from her position on the Fed board, effective Aug. 8. She plans to return to Georgetown University as a professor.
Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler will step down from her position on the Fed board, effective Aug. 8. She plans to return to Georgetown University as a professor.
A federal court granted a request by the Federal Reserve and a coalition of bank and business associations to extend an existing pause in litigation challenging the Fed’s stress testing framework.
The House Financial Services Committee is seeking public feedback on current federal consumer financial data privacy law and potential legislative proposals to account for changes in the financial services sector.
Construction spending during June was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,136.2 billion, 0.4% below the revised May estimate of $2,143.9 billion.
The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in July for the fifth consecutive month, following a two-month expansion that was preceded by 26 straight months of contraction. The ISM Manufacturing PMI registered 48% in July.
A recent analysis of data breach incidents found that nearly every breach contained financial information, while a separate analysis concluded that the average cost of a breach in the U.S. grew to more than $10 million last year.
American Bankers Association
1333 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
1-800-BANKERS (800-226-5377)
www.aba.com
About ABA
Privacy Policy
Contact ABA