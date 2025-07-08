The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas “is on alert” for fraudsters seeking to exploit individuals and businesses following the recent deadly floods in Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Natural disasters and severe weather can create opportunities for fraud, occurring at a time when people may be especially vulnerable, or targeting charitable intentions, the DOJ said in a statement. Scammers are known to carry out a variety of fraud schemes, including using phone, text, mail, email and going door to door to target residents affected by damaging storms.

The DOJ encourages individuals who believe they have been targeted by scammers to submit a report to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or at www.justice.gov/disastercomplaintform.

In addition, the Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association, has established a page for online donations to provide immediate financial assistance for the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas. Individuals, banks or groups can contribute directly through the foundation donation page. Foundation Director Jocelyn Carby is available to answer banker questions about donations and the foundation’s relief efforts.