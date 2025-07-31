ADVERTISEMENT

By John Paul Rothenberg

The U.S. is undergoing a demographic transformation driven by three intertwined forces: an aging population, declining birth rates and shifting immigration patterns. This analysis focuses on aging, which is reshaping banking by creating a surplus of stable deposits but weakening local loan demand. As a result, banks are increasingly pushed toward riskier lending strategies outside their immediate markets — heightening the need for strong risk management, scenario planning and strategic adaptation. Fortunately, aging trends are among the most predictable long-term shifts in the economy.

John Paul Rothenberg discusses these trends on the ABA Banking Journal Podcast. Listen here.

Older Americans are retiring in record numbers, boosting savings but not borrowing. The U.S. old-age dependency ratio — the number of seniors (65+) per 100 working-age people (20-64) — rose from 20 in 2005 to 29 in 2020 and is projected to reach 36 by 2030 under the Social Security Administration’s high-cost scenario.

The main driver is the aging of the 73 million baby boomers (born 1946-1964), who began turning 65 in 2011. By 2030, they will all be over 65, expanding the senior population by 16 million or 29% compared to 2020. In contrast, the working-age population will barely grow, rising just 1% (1.9 million) from 2020 to 2030.

Recent research from the Bank for International Settlements finds that seniors in the U.S. hold twice the deposits of those aged 55-64 and over three times that of younger cohorts, driving a 25% increase in local bank deposits in counties with a one-third rise in seniors. Yet nearly a third of seniors don’t borrow at all — compared to just 5% of younger adults — creating a local funding surplus with limited lending demand.

To deploy these excess funds, banks often expand lending into regions where they lack branches. This shift is tied to higher risk-taking: a 33-point increase in exposure to aging counties correlates with a 23-point rise in loan-to-income ratios, especially in “no-branch” counties where local expertise is weaker. During the Great Recession, such banks saw a 13% larger increase in nonperforming loans, underscoring how aging magnifies credit risk in downturns.

Florida nears 50 seniors per 100 working-age adults — among the highest nationally — while Texas and Utah remain under 30. This widening demographic gap signals growing imbalances between deposit supply and loan demand. As a result, banks increasingly pursue geographic redistribution — redirecting capital from aging, slow-growth areas into younger, high-growth states. But lending into markets without branch presence often means weaker standards and inflated loan-to-income ratios, raising the risk of credit bubbles in destination markets.

Aging reduces average solvency risk for banks by dampening loan demand and lowering the likelihood of traditional credit booms and busts. However, it shifts the risk profile: Tail risks increase as banks deploy surplus deposits into unfamiliar or higher-risk activities, often beyond their core markets. Larger, well-capitalized banks are better equipped to diversify and adapt, while smaller banks might face greater challenges. For U.S. banks, the key takeaway is that aging populations bring stable deposits but weaker local loan demand — forcing a pivot toward riskier lending and elevating the need for strong risk management, strategic adaptation and scenario analysis.

John Paul Rothenberg is VP for banking and economic policy research at ABA.