The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $61.6 billion in April, down $76.7 billion from $138.3 billion in March, revised.

The April decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $75.2 billion to $87.4 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.5 billion to $25.8 billion

April exports were $289.4 billion, $8.3 billion more than March exports. April imports were $351.0 billion, $68.4 billion less than March imports.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $179.3 billion, or 65.7%, from the same period in 2024. Exports increased $58.4 billion or 5.5%. Imports increased $237.8 billion or 17.8%.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $22.9 billion to $107.3 billion for the three months ending in April. Average exports increased $5.6 billion to $283.0 billion in April, while average imports decreased $17.2 billion to $390.4 billion in April. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $38.7 billion from the three months ending in April 2024.

