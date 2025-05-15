There were $724.1 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 0.1% from the previous month, and up 5.2% from April 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The March 2025 retail sales were revised up from 1.5% to 1.7%.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.2% this month and increased 5.4% from April 2024. Retail trade sales grew 4.7% from last year.

Nonstore retailers were up 0.2% from last month and up 7.5% from last year. Food services and drinking places were up 1.2% from last month and up 7.8% from April 2024. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers were up 0.8% from March 2025 and up 3.2% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were down 0.1% and 2.5% respectively.

Furniture & home furnishing stores and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 7.8% and 3.5% from year-ago levels respectively.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (6.0%), nonstore retailers (7.5%).

Sales at gasoline stations were down 0.5% from March, and down 6.8% from April 2024.

