President Trump today removed Democrats Todd Harper and Tanya Otsuka from the National Credit Union Administration board despite both having several years left in their board terms. Harper was formerly NCUA chairman under President Biden.

In separate statements, Harper and Otsuka decried the move, which they said undermined the agency’s independence. The White House has not issued any statements about the firings.

The departures leave only Chairman Kyle Hauptman on the three-person board.