New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $2.7 billion or 0.9% in February to $289.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 3.3% January increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.7%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.8%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $1.4 billion or 1.5% to $98.3 billion.
ABA survey shows strong majority of Americans value overdraft protection
A new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of ABA shows that consumers value and understand existing overdraft services offered by financial institutions.