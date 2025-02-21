Existing home sales fell 4.9% in January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.08 million, the National Association of Realtors reported. However, sales rose 2% from a year ago. Total housing inventory in January was 1.18 million units, up 3.5% from the prior month. The median home price was $396,900, up 4.8% from the previous year.
ABA DataBank: Tariffs could drive up auto insurance costs further
Newly proposed tariffs on inputs such as steel, aluminum and semi-conductors could rev up the cost of auto parts and repairs, which would filter through to higher auto insurance rates.