Personal income increased in January
Personal income increased 0.9%, or $ 221.9 billion, in January, the Commerce Department said. The personal savings rate was 4.6%.
In a unanimous vote, the Federal Communications Commission adopted new rules supported by the ABA that would combat illegal calls.
Lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill to allow individuals to continue to use their health savings accounts to access telehealth services without first paying a deductible.
ABA and three financial sector associations urged Trump administration officials to rescind and reissue a proposed rule requiring financial institutions and other “critical infrastructure” businesses to report cyber incidents and ransomware payments.
FinCEN said it will not issue fines or penalties against companies that fail to report their BOI by the current deadline. Instead, it plans to issue a new deadline and later revise the reporting requirements.
The Federal Reserve does not prohibit nor discourage banks from providing banking services to any legal business, including cryptocurrency, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr said.
