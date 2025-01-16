There were $729.2 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 0.4% from the previous month, and up 3.8% from November 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—rose 0.3% this month and increased 3.3% for the year. Retail trade sales were up 0.6% from November 2024, and up 4.2% above last year.

Nonstore retailers were up 0.2% from last month and 6.0% from last year, while food services and drinking places were down 0.3% from last month but up 2.4% from December 2023. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers was down 2.0% from November 2024 and 1.8% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores rose 0.7% and 2.6% respectively from last month.

Furniture & home furnishing stores were up 8.4% from year-ago levels and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 2.4% in the same period. Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (3.7)%, nonstore retailers (6.0%).

Sales at gasoline stations rose 0.4% from October, and up 2.9% compared to prior year levels.

Read the Census release.