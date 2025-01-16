Business inventories in November 2024 came in at $2.59 trillion, up 0.1% from the month prior and up 2.6% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said today. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.89 trillion, up 0.5% from the month prior and up 2.5% from a year ago.
Treasury Secretary nominee pressed on bank regulation, credit card fees
During a confirmation hearing, Bessent called for less regulation on banks and criticized credit card companies, although he stopped short of endorsing a campaign pledge by President-elect Trump to cap credit card interest rates at 10%.