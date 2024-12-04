The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which has enforcement authority over federal contractors, has extended to Dec. 10 the deadline for contractors to object to the disclosure of their 2021 diversity data, known as “EEO-1 reports.”

The University of Utah and a nonprofit organization named “As You Sow” have filed a Freedom of Information request for federal contractors’ EEO-1 reports submitted for 2021. Federal contractors with 50 or more employees and all employers with 100 or more employees are required to submit the report each year. OFCCP asserts that banks are federal contractors by virtue of their accepting deposit insurance, but that conclusion is disputed.

Businesses have the opportunity to object to the disclosure of their data. ABA staff have prepared a members-only analysis to guide banks in their response to the disclosure request.