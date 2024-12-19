Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.1% in the third quarter of 2024, according to the Commerce Department’s third estimate. GDP increased 3% in Q2. The update primarily reflected upward revisions to exports and consumer spending that were partly offset by a downward revision to private inventory investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were revised up.
Treasury Department releases recommendations for financial sector AI strategy
The Treasury Department released a report with recommendations on potential next steps for regulators and the private sector on the use of artificial intelligence in financial services.