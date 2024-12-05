The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is seeking nominations for membership in the Bank Secrecy Act Advisory Group, which reviews and discusses issues related to BSA reporting requirements. Membership is open to financial institutions subject to the BSA, trade associations, regulators and law enforcement agencies. Nominations must be emailed to [email protected] and received by Jan. 6, 2025.

According to a notice in the Federal Register, FinCEN is especially interested in receiving nominations for eligible entities that can share insights into compliance with the Corporate Transparency Act and the agency’s implementing regulations on beneficial ownership information collection. A federal judge in Texas recently issued a preliminary injunction against CTA enforcement, but the case is ongoing.

Advisory group members serve three-year terms and must designate one individual to attend biannual plenary meetings, usually held in Washington, D.C.