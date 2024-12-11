The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today issued Spanish translations of an existing alert to financial institutions on a surge of check fraud schemes involving mail theft and an analysis of the problem. The translations are intended to support financial institutions located in predominantly Spanish-speaking communities and support law enforcement’s outreach to such communities affected by the crimes, the agency said.

In related news, the American Bankers Association’s check fraud consumer education campaign, #PracticeSafeChecks, offers resources in both English and Spanish.