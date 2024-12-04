New orders for manufactured goods in October were up $1.1 billion or 0.2% to $586.6, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed two consecutive monthly decreases, 0.2% in September and 0.8% in August.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $0.8 billion or 0.3 percent to $286.8 billion, up from the previously published 0.2 percent increase. This followed a 0.4 percent September decrease. Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $0.5 billion or 0.5 percent to $97.1 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $0.3 billion or 0.1 percent to $299.9 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October, down three consecutive months, decreased $1.5 billion or 0.5 percent to $285.5 billion, up from the previously published 0.6 percent decrease. This followed a 0.8 percent September decrease. Transportation equipment, also down three consecutive months, drove the decrease, $1.9 billion or 2.0 percent to $92.0 billion.

