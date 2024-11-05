Michelle Thornhill has been named chair of the ABA Foundation board of directors for 2024-2025. She is currently head of U.S. community relations for Citibank, and was appointed chair by a board vote.

The ABA Foundation board is composed of leaders from a broad spectrum of ABA’s membership. Board members provide strategic guidance on how to best elevate the community investment and service of banks within their communities, and ways to integrate these efforts in policy conversations.

“I am honored to serve as the chair of the ABA Foundation board of directors and represent banks of all sizes on a shared goal of furthering financial inclusion and access to banking services,” Thornhill said. “Citi has been a longtime partner of the ABA Foundation — participating for more than 20 years in the Teach Children to Save campaign, and more recently engaging in Get Smart About Credit and Safe Banking for Seniors.

“I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that these initiatives and access to timely financial education have had on the lives of children and young adults,” she added. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to support the continued success of our existing programs, while identifying new and innovative opportunities to support all communities.”