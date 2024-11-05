The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $84.4 billion in September, up $13.6 billion from $70.8 billion in August, revised.

The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $14.2 billion to $109.0 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.6 billion to $24.6 billion.

September exports were $267.9 billion, $3.2 billion less than August exports. September imports were $352.3 billion, $10.3 billion more than August imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $3.8 billion to $78.0 billion for the three months ending in September. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $15.9 billion from the three months ending in September 2023.

Read the Census release.