The Mission Driven Bank Fund today announced the appointment of its inaugural Mission Advisory Committee, comprised of seven industry leaders with expertise and experience in minority depository institutions and community development financial institutions.

The Cleveland-based fund’s mission is to foster a more inclusive banking system by investing capital and providing technical services to CDFIs and MDIs that target African American, Native American, Asian, Hispanic and Pacific Islander communities. The independent committee will evaluate how well fund investments achieve its objectives.

The committee members are:

Michael Collins, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia executive and retired bank executive, TD Bank

Nicole Elam, CEO, National Bankers Association

Kim Fraser, founder and CEO, Bankable FINTECH

Susan Greene, SVP, Bank of America

Jeannine Jacokes, CEO, Community Development Bankers Association

Bob Jones, senior advisor to the CDBA, retired CEO and chairman, United Bank

Armando Ramirez, managing director, F.I.G., Pickwick Capital Partners, and former head of strategic planning and corporate development, National City Corporation