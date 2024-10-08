A seasonally adjusted net 15% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next three months, up 2 percentage points (points) from August. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 4%, no chance from the previous month. 34% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 6 points from August and the lowest reading since January 2021.

A net negative 17% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 1 point from August and the lowest reading of this year. The net percentage of owners raising average selling prices was 22%, up 2 points from August. The net percentage of owners expecting higher real sales volumes rose 9 points to a net negative 9%. The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 34% (seasonally adjusted), up 3 points from August.

2% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied, down 1 point from August. 24% reported all credit needs met (down 2 point) and 62% said they were not interested in a loan (up 2 points). A net 8% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 1 point).

Read the NFIB report.