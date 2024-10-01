The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted September, Manufacturing PMI® registered 47.2%, matching the figure recorded in August. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates that the economy continued in expansion for the 53rd month after one month of contraction in April 2020. (A manufacturing PMI® above 42.5%, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.)

The Employment Index registered 43.9%, down 2.1 pp from August’s figure of 46.0%.

The Prices Index registered 48.0%, a notable 5.7 pp lower compared to the reading of 54% in August.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory, registering 46.1%, 1.5 pp higher than the 44.6% recorded in August.

The New Exports Orders Index reading of 45.3% is 3.3 pp lower than the 48.6% registered in August.

The Inventories Index registered 53.9%, down 6.4 pp compared to August’s reading of 50.3%.

Read the ISM release.