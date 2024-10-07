BAFT—the American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary—today announced that Craig Weeks has been named SVP of trade. In his new role, Weeks will lead BAFT’s trade-focused policy, practices and education initiatives, and will support its trade-related councils and committees.

Weeks previously held senior roles in trade at JPMorgan, Citi and U.S. Bank, and served as the U.S. president of a credit and political risk insurance broker. Immediately prior to joining BAFT, Weeks was the managing partner of a boutique consulting firm.