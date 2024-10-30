The non-farm private sector gained 233,000 jobs in October and annual pay was up 4.6% Year-over-Year, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows an upward revision to 159,000 jobs in September from 143,000.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 4,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 86,000 jobs in addition large businesses gained 140,000.

“Even amid hurricane recovery, job growth was strong in October,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “As we round out the year, hiring in the U.S. is proving to be robust and broadly resilient.”

Service-providing employment gained 211,000 jobs driven by gains in education/health services 53,000 followed by trade/transportation/utilities which grew by 51,000.

Goods producing-employment gained 22,000 jobs. Construction gained 37,000 jobs, natural resources/mining gained 4,000 jobs, while manufacturing lost 19,000 jobs.

Read the ADP report.