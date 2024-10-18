State bankers associations push FCC action on illegal texts
Fifty-two state bankers associations urged the Federal Communications Commission to issue new rules to help stem the flow of illegal texts and calls to consumers.
Housing starts decreased by 0.5% in September from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.35 million, the Commerce Department reported.
The FDIC board reviewed the first round of bank merger applications under a new policy that requires automatic updates about applications that have been outstanding for more than nine months, FDIC Vice Chairman Travis Hill said.
The New York State Department of Financial Services issued guidance for financial institutions on how artificial intelligence is changing cybersecurity risks, including measures that institutions can implement to mitigate threats.
The 11 Federal Home Loan Banks approved approximately $446.9 million in total affordable housing program funds in 2023, representing a 67% increase over the year before, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.44% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.63%.
